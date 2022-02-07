StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm K3 Capital reported that first-half profit more than doubled as revenue was boosted by strength in its M&A and restructuring businesses.
For the six months ended 30 November 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £5.2 million from £2.0 million year-on-year as revenue grew to £31.2 million from £18.0 million.
The company said its M&A division increased revenue by 66%, while its restructuring division reporting an increase in revenue of 75%.
The interim dividend was raised to 4.0 pence per share from 3.0 pence.
'The board is confident that the outlook for the remainder of the financial year, and beyond, is positive and is pleased to report a strong start to H2 FY22, with December delivering £6 million of revenue and £1.7 million EBITDA during a traditionally quieter festive period,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
