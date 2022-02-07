StockMarketWire.com - Plastic product maker Coral Products said it would pay a £31,671 earn-out to the sellers of Customised Packaging after the latter met an earn-put out milestone.

Following better than expected results at Customised Packaging, or CPL, with reported sales in the year of £2.9 million and pre-tax profits of £356,000, the company said it would be paying an earn-out consideration of £31,671 to the Vendors of CPL.

Under the deal, the company had agreed to pay an earn-out amount that would be payable if CPL's pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2021 was greater than £250,000.


