StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the containerships Candy and Echidna for a combined $21 million.

The realised net internal rate of return would be about 74%, the company said.

Both ships were acquired in January 2021 for $13.8 million in total, soon after the company's divestment of the Suezmax tanker Bear.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com