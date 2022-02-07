StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had agreed to sell the containerships Candy and Echidna for a combined $21 million.
The realised net internal rate of return would be about 74%, the company said.
Both ships were acquired in January 2021 for $13.8 million in total, soon after the company's divestment of the Suezmax tanker Bear.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
