StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold exploration company Bezant said an all-parties technical visit to review the Hope and Gorob project in Namibia was completed and should pave the way to submitting the mining licence application earlier than expected.

Following the meeting, the company said it was impress by the 'apparent occurrence of significant gold workings that were reported as exploratory but appear in actual fact to have been exploited by previous artisanal mining.'

'The work programme should lead to early submission of the mining licence application and we will keep the Market fully informed of material developments as the process continues,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com