StockMarketWire.com - Retail, promotional and brand experience group SpaceandPeople said it expected to post higher annual revenue as demand recovered following an easing of lockdowns.
'Trading during the second half of 2021 began to recover as restrictions eased, although this was negatively affected to an extent due to government advice in the key December trading period,' the company said in a trading update.
Revenue for the year through December rose to £4.5 million, up from £2.8 million yearon-year.
As at 31 December, the company had cash of £1.35 million.
'Trading has continued to recover in early 2022 in both the UK and Germany and the board is increasingly confident on the outlook for the business and has the resources and opportunities to deliver sustained and improved financial performance,' SpaceandPeople said said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
