StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Thor Exploration said a 2022 exploration campaign had commenced at the Douta gold project in Senegal.
The project encompassed the Makosa gold deposit which currently comprised an inferred resource of 730,000 ounces of gold.
A comprehensive exploration program, that commences with a first phase of 5,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling, had been designed to extend the strike extensions of the resource which remains open-ended along strike to the north.
'During 2022 the work program, which includes an additional 25,000 metres of RC and diamond drilling, is also targeting an upgrade to the existing resource at Makosa and testing three priority targets within the licence,' Thor said.
