Gold project developer Mila Resources said a project team had mobilised and final preparations were nearly complete for drilling at its Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia.

Initial drilling had confirmed consistent, high-grade mineralisation and Mila said it was now focussed on expanding this to define a sizeable gold-silver resource.

Results were expected late in the first quarter of 2022, which would then be used to define future activity as part of a fully funded 2022 exploration and development programme.


