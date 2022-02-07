StockMarketWire.com - Gold project developer Mila Resources said a project team had mobilised and final preparations were nearly complete for drilling at its Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia.
Initial drilling had confirmed consistent, high-grade mineralisation and Mila said it was now focussed on expanding this to define a sizeable gold-silver resource.
Results were expected late in the first quarter of 2022, which would then be used to define future activity as part of a fully funded 2022 exploration and development programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.