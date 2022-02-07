StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Wildcat Petroleum said it had appointed Petro-Tec as petroleum consultants.
Petro-Te specialised in development, planning and reservoir management and were experts in the field of enhanced oil recovery.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
