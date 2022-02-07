StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma said the Medical and Health Products Regulatory Agency had approved commencement of the company's clinical study of its lupus drug candidate.

The phase I study would assess the presence of Lupuzor in the body after administration of a single dose.

The study would be carried out in a total of up to 24 healthy male volunteers.

'As previously advised, we expect study results to be available around the end of Q1 2022,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com