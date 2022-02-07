StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma said the Medical and Health Products Regulatory Agency had approved commencement of the company's clinical study of its lupus drug candidate.
The phase I study would assess the presence of Lupuzor in the body after administration of a single dose.
The study would be carried out in a total of up to 24 healthy male volunteers.
'As previously advised, we expect study results to be available around the end of Q1 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.