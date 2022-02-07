StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a fall in revenue in January following a decline in monthly bitcoin production amid an increase in mining difficulty.

During the month of January, Argo mined 172 bitcoin compared with 214 BTC in December.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in January amounted to £5.26 million, down from £7.10 million in December.


