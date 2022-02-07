StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a fall in revenue in January following a decline in monthly bitcoin production amid an increase in mining difficulty.
During the month of January, Argo mined 172 bitcoin compared with 214 BTC in December.
Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in January amounted to £5.26 million, down from £7.10 million in December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.