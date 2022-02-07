StockMarketWire.com - Employee benefits and services provider Personal Group said it extended its existing agreement with enterprise software group Sage with a new five-year contract.

Sage Employee Benefits was a digital workforce engagement platform created and sold in partnership with Sage.

'The new contract builds on the success of Personal Group and Sage's partnership over the past year and will see the two companies continue to take this best-of-breed market proposition to more customers,' Personal Group saod.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com