StockMarketWire.com - Social care services company CareTech said it had acquired two businesses in the United Arab Emirates as part of a strategy to develop a whole person care pathway of services for people with complex needs and disabilities.

AS Group, in which CareTech owned a 51% stake, had acquired a 70% interest in Dmetco-Bayti for £7.3 million, with a further £3.2 million in cash deferred and £1 million in cash payable through an earn-out mechanism.

The transaction had been funded by the company's existing cash resources and debt facility.

CareTech also acquired a 51% interest in the Wellness Group for up £12.0 million including £3.9 million in cash deferred.




