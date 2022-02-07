StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company Mode Global said it had entered into a partnership with e-commerce platform Heroes that would enable employees of the firm to take some of their monthly salary in Bitcoin.
Mode said its payroll offering allowed interested employees the option to invest in the crypto asset on a monthly basis.
'The move highlights the expanding #PayMeInBitcoin movement and follows the partnership between Mode and payroll supplier PayEscape in November 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.