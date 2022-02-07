StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company Mode Global said it had entered into a partnership with e-commerce platform Heroes that would enable employees of the firm to take some of their monthly salary in Bitcoin.

Mode said its payroll offering allowed interested employees the option to invest in the crypto asset on a monthly basis.

'The move highlights the expanding #PayMeInBitcoin movement and follows the partnership between Mode and payroll supplier PayEscape in November 2021,' the company said.


