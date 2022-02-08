StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI narrowed its first-quarter losses after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped boost sales.
Net losses for the three months through December amounted to €386.5 million, compared to year-on-year losses of €790.3 million.
Revenue jumped to €2.37 billion, up from €468.1 million year-on-year and underlying earnings before interest and tax amounted to a loss of €273.6m, compared to €402.2m year-on-year.
TUI said the improvement in sales reflected the more open travel environment enabled by the successful roll-out of vaccinations during calendar year 2021.
'TUI is strategically well positioned and will benefit from the strong rebound in the leisure industry,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.