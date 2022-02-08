StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI narrowed its first-quarter losses after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions helped boost sales.

Net losses for the three months through December amounted to €386.5 million, compared to year-on-year losses of €790.3 million.

Revenue jumped to €2.37 billion, up from €468.1 million year-on-year and underlying earnings before interest and tax amounted to a loss of €273.6m, compared to €402.2m year-on-year.

TUI said the improvement in sales reflected the more open travel environment enabled by the successful roll-out of vaccinations during calendar year 2021.

'TUI is strategically well positioned and will benefit from the strong rebound in the leisure industry,' the company said.


