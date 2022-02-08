StockMarketWire.com - Oil major BP reported a jump in profit in the fourth quarter of the year, as higher energy prices bolstered refining margins.
For the fourth quarter, underlying replacement cost profit was $4.07 billion, up from $115 million a year earlier, while pre-tax profit jumped to £4.04 billion from £1.09 billion last year.
Annual production fell 4.5% to 3.3 million barrels of oil per day year-year, with upstream output down about 6.6%
Capital expenditure in the fourth quarter and full year was $3.6 billion and $12.8 billion, respectively.
BP said it now expected capital expenditure of $14-to-$15 billion in 2022.
Based on BP's current forecasts, at around $60 per barrel Brent, the company expects to be able to deliver share buybacks of around $4.0 billion per annum and have capacity for an annual increase in the dividend per ordinary share of around 4% through 2025.
Looking ahead, the company forecast first-quarter 2022 upstream production to be lower than fourth-quarter 2021, and full year 2022 upstream production to be broadly flat compared with 2021.
Divestment and other proceeds for the year, meanwhile, was expected in the range of $2-3 billion, the company said.
In a separate statement, BP said it expects investment in transition growth businesses to be over 40% of capex by 2025, and to increase the proportion of its capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.
These businesses are expected to generate earnings of $9-to-10 billion by 2030, driven by 'five transition growth engines - bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.