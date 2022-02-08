StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had deployed or committed £68.1 million of capital since it raised £200 million in December to spend on acquisitions.
The company said it recently had acquired £39.5 million of assets at a blended net implied yield of 5.0%.
It added that its portfolio now consisted of 110 last mile/last touch urban logistics assets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.