StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had deployed or committed £68.1 million of capital since it raised £200 million in December to spend on acquisitions.

The company said it recently had acquired £39.5 million of assets at a blended net implied yield of 5.0%.

It added that its portfolio now consisted of 110 last mile/last touch urban logistics assets.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com