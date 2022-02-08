StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC said that profit rose in the third quarter, from a year earlier, in line with expectations as acquisitions bolstered performance.
DCC LPG traded 'robustly' and in line with expectations during the third quarter despite 'significantly' increased cost of product which remained a headwind during the quarter, particularly in the natural gas and power segments of the division, the company said.
DCC retail & oil, was supported by 'very strong' performance in Britain and Ireland, while DCC healthcare delivered good growth, driven by a strong performance from DCC vital.
'DCC Vital has continued to support healthcare systems with their product and service needs DCC Technology delivered very strong growth in North America and Continental Europe, offset, as expected, by a weaker performance in the UK market,' the company said.
Looking ahead, DCC said it continued to expect that the year ending 31 March 2022 wold be another year of 'strong' operating profit growth, in line with current market consensus expectations.
