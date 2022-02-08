StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Round Hill Music Royalty Fund said it had acquired a significant majority of the rights to American rock band Alice In Chains, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition covered the publishing, masters and neighbouring rights of the band in a catalogue comprising 94 compositions and 159 recordings.
'Due to commercial sensitivities, the company is unable to disclose financial details for each acquisition as it occurs,' it said.
'However, on completion of the investment of proceeds from the C Share fundraise of $86.5 million, together with the remaining undrawn balance of its existing revolving credit facility, the company will make further financial disclosure on the acquisitions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.