StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager River and Mercantile said portfolio manager Dan Hanbury had announced his intention to resign. Hanbury was the portfolio manager of the ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Smaller Companies Fund and the ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Income Fund.
The funds represented about £674 million and £116 million of assets under management, respectively, at 31 December.
Hanbury would be succeeded by George Ensor to manage the Smaller Companies Fund.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
