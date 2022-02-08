StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors maker CAP-XX said it had won a contract from MCCI Corporation, a developer of long-range wireless IoT networks, to supply its supercapacitors.
MCCI planned to use the CAP-XX supercapacitor in its MCCI Model 4906 Supercap FeatherWing LoRa Module.
The module 'buffers power from a high-impedance power source such as coin cell or lithium thionyl chloride batteries, and provides low-impedance power for burst transmissions,' the company said.
'Today's module is for use with wireless boards that contain integrated boost converters,' it added.
'MCCI plans include future versions with an integrated boost converter to allow designers to use supercaps with Adafruit Feather M0 and other wireless boards without integrated boost converters.'
