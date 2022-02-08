StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager Mattioli Woods posted a lower first-half profit after rising revenue was more than offset by staff costs.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through November fell to £3.3 million, down from £4.2 million year-on-year, and included higher employee benefit expenses.

Revenue climbed 69% to £49.9 million and adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 96% to £14.1 million.

The company hiked its interim dividend 11% to 8.3p per share.

Mattioli Woods said its outlook for the current year remained in line with management's expectations.

