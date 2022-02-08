StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas said it had signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Azinam in return for a 16.5% equity stake in the company.
The acquisition was expected to complete in two to three weeks pending TSX-V approval.
Following the acquisition, the company said it was now closer towards integrating all of Azinam's offshore petroleum assets base in Namibia and South Africa into its borader portfolio.
'We are working towards drilling a well on block 2B, a highly prospective play in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa, close to the recent discovery by Shell and Qatar Energy in the Orange Basin in Namibia,' the company said. 'The well is planned for the second half of this year.'
The company said also anticipated drilling a further exploration well in Guyana to follow the block 2b drilling campaign.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
