StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it had received positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency following its review of the company's proposed phase 3 clinical programme design to evaluate its nasal gel used to precent post-surgical infections.

The European medical watchdog agreed that a simple, microbiological primary endpoint was acceptable for European approval of the company's F-73 nasal gel.

The phase 3 trial would measure the percentage of patients demonstrating nasal decolonisation to a level of eradication, and would be compared to a "standard of care" mupirocin treatment.

Mupirocin is the old dermal antibiotic widely used across the world for nasal decolonisation.

The company said it was also in discussions with the Federal Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, on a study design suitable to gain US approval which, combined with the EMA feedback, would finalise the global phase 3 clinical strategy for the XF-73 nasal gel product.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com