StockMarketWire.com - Filtronic swung to a first-half profit as higher revenue and an improvement in margin boosted results.
For the six months ended 30 November 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £685,000 from a loss of £143,000 a year earlier, while revenue rose to £8.0 million from £7.1 million.
The recovery of the critical communications market in North America, and the culmination of some long-term development programmes, with margin improvement from a stronger sales mix, contributed to an operating profit of £0.6 million, up from £0.1 million and an 83% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, to £1.1 million, up from £0.6 million last year.
'We are confident we will achieve a third consecutive year of EBITDA growth despite the headwinds of supply chain disruption from global semiconductor shortages,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.