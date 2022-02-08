StockMarketWire.com - Invoicing platform provider Tungsten said it had given potential suitor Kofax more time to make a firm takeover bid for the company.
Kofax had in December approached Tungsten with an unsolicited indicative proposal of 40p per Tungsten share.
Tungsten said that while it still believed the price significantly undervalued the company, discussions between the parties remained ongoing and the deadline had been extended to 22 February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
