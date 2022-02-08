StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway said it had achieved record volume output and revenue as strong home demand and rising prices bolstered performance.
The company reported a 5.8% increase in the overall reservation rate to 202 per week, up from 191 last year, and a 3.8% increase in the private reservation rate to 162 per week, up from 156.
The company completed 5,694 new homes, up from 5,656, and a record for the group, underpinned by pent-up demand and elevated construction progress.
The average selling price, meanwhile, rose by 2.8% to £311,800 from £303,206 and was now expected to be over £300,000 for the full financial year, marking an improvement compared to previous guidance, driven by mix and pricing benefits.
'Going forward, Bellway said it was on track to 'deliver its target volume growth of around 10% this financial year and further growth to around 12,200 homes in financial year 2023.'
