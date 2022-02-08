StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rainbow Rare Earths said it had recorded positive results from an ongoing phased test work programme at the Phalaborwa project in South Africa.
The test work was being conducted in conjunction with ANSTO Minerals in Australia, processing technology developer K-Technologies in the US.
'The results of the test work are enabling Rainbow to develop an economic rare earths extraction flowsheet currently as part of the feasibility study for the project,' the company said.
'Results to date have provided the company with additional optimisation opportunities to explore, which can reduce both operating and capital costs for the project.'
'The next phase of the test work programme is now underway, which includes a number of trade-off and project optimisation studies.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.