StockMarketWire.com - Lifestyle company Joules reported that profit doubled in the first half of the year as revenue rose more by more than third, driven by a store revenue growth as retail demand neared pre-pandemic levels.

For the 25 weeks ended 28 November, pre-tax profit rose to £1.3 million from £2.6 million year-on-year as revenue rose 35% to £127.9 million.

Store revenue increased by more than 80% to £35.5 million, up from £19.7 million, reflecting a 'very strong recovery in retail demand to almost pre-pandemic levels,' the company said.

Gross margin increased by 0.2% to 50.4%.

The company reiterated its expectations for adjusted pre-tax profit to not be less than £5.0 million, compared with £6.1 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com