StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Protection said it had won a contract to supply the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency with the second-generation advanced combat helmet.
The contract had a maximum value of $204 million over a five-year duration, being a one-year base period with a maximum value of $46 million plus four further one-year extension options.
The base year has a minimum value of $7 million.
Initial revenues were expected in the company's 2024 financial year, following completion of first article testing in 2023.
