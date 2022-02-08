StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Protection said it had won a contract to supply the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency with the second-generation advanced combat helmet.

The contract had a maximum value of $204 million over a five-year duration, being a one-year base period with a maximum value of $46 million plus four further one-year extension options.

The base year has a minimum value of $7 million.

Initial revenues were expected in the company's 2024 financial year, following completion of first article testing in 2023.


