StockMarketWire.com - Berlin residential property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland said its portfolio valuation had risen 4.3% in the year through December.

The portfolio value had increased to €801.5 million, with a like-for-like portfolio increase of 6.3%, the company said in a trading update.

Condominium pricing remained strong during 2021, with an average premium to December 2020 book value of 19.1%, it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com