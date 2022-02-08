StockMarketWire.com - Berlin residential property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland said its portfolio valuation had risen 4.3% in the year through December.
The portfolio value had increased to €801.5 million, with a like-for-like portfolio increase of 6.3%, the company said in a trading update.
Condominium pricing remained strong during 2021, with an average premium to December 2020 book value of 19.1%, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.