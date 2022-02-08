StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it was reviewing multiple strategic outcomes for its Reitenbach uranium property in Canada, including the potential outright sale of the asset.
'Further updates in respect to the property are expected in the coming weeks,' the copany said.
The Reitenbach property covered 14,646 hectares located in northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
