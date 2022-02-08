StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital provider B.P. Marsh raised its dividend after reporting a 'positive' update for the year through January 2022.
Performance in the year was boosted by the early repayment of loans from Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting in Canada, and from Nexus Underwriting Management and CBC UK, both headquartered in London, the company said.
The company also completed a number of disposals completed in the second half of the year.
'We have realised our holdings in MB Prestige Holdings PTY Limited in Australia, Mark Edward Partners LLC in the USA and Walsingham Motor Insurance Limited in London,' the company said.
'We are also in the final stage of the proposed sale of our majority stake in Summa Insurance Brokerage S.L. in Spain.'
The company recommended a dividend of 2.78 pence per share for the financial year ending 31 January 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting, representing an increase of 13.9% over the dividend of 2.44p per share last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.