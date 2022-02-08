StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Nuformix said licensing partner Oxilio had progressed the signed a significant service contract with Quotient Sciences.

Oxilio had progressed the product NXP001, a proprietary new form of aprepitant which is currently marketed for cancer chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

Under the contract Oxiliow would work with Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, to identify and evaluate the cocrystal formulation of aprepitant to deliver optimal bioavailability for the treatment of CINV.


