StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Nuformix said licensing partner Oxilio had progressed the signed a significant service contract with Quotient Sciences.
Oxilio had progressed the product NXP001, a proprietary new form of aprepitant which is currently marketed for cancer chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.
Under the contract Oxiliow would work with Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator, to identify and evaluate the cocrystal formulation of aprepitant to deliver optimal bioavailability for the treatment of CINV.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
