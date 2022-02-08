StockMarketWire.com - Predictive genetics company GENinCode reported positive results from its NHS clinical study showing that its cholesterol test could lead to increase diagnostic efficiency and support timely clinical management.
The study found that the company's Lipid inCode test offered additional genetic information such as a polygenic risk score for hypercholesterolemia, pharmacogenomic testing for statin intolerance, and genetic predisposition to raised Lp(a), an important independent cardiovascular risk factor.
'The study results mark a breakthrough for hypercholesterolemia sufferers and preventative care practice and we are delighted that the Lipid inCode test can help support the NHS 10-Year plan to identify and address patients suffering with Familial Hypercholesterolemia,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
