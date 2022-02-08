StockMarketWire.com - Analytics company Ixico said it had won a contract worth about £1.0 million provide PET and MRI imaging services to an unnamed European biopharmaceutical company.

The phase 1b/2 clinical trial related to the use of a novel compound to target amyloid in neurodegenerative diseases.

The sponsor was a new client for IXICO, and this trial would run over approximately five years, the company said.

This study would include participants with Alzheimer's disease as well as participants with Down Syndrome, it added.


