AU
15/02/2022 16:30 RBA monetary policy meeting minutes
CA
14/02/2022 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/02/2022 13:15 housing starts
CH
11/02/2022 07:30 CPI
14/02/2022 07:30 import price index
14/02/2022 07:30 PPI
DE
11/02/2022 07:00 CPI
15/02/2022 10:00 ZEW indicator
ES
15/02/2022 08:00 CPI
EU
15/02/2022 10:00 flash estimate employment EU and euro area
15/02/2022 10:00 GDP
FR
11/02/2022 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/02/2022 07:45 new home sales
JP
14/02/2022 23:50 preliminary GDP figures
15/02/2022 04:30 industrial production
15/02/2022 04:30 retail sales
UK
11/02/2022 07:00 index of production
11/02/2022 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
11/02/2022 07:00 trade
11/02/2022 07:00 GDP
15/02/2022 07:00 labour market statistics
US
10/02/2022 13:30 CPI
10/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
10/02/2022 14:45 consumer comfort index
10/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
11/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
15/02/2022 13:30 PPI
15/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com