Interim Result
10/02/2022 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2022 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/02/2022 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2022 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
10/02/2022 Feedback PLC (FDBK)
15/02/2022 Bhp Group Limited (BHP)
16/02/2022 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
Final Result
10/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
10/02/2022 Aferian PLC (AFRN)
10/02/2022 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
10/02/2022 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
10/02/2022 Relx PLC (REL)
11/02/2022 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/02/2022 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
15/02/2022 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
15/02/2022 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
16/02/2022 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
16/02/2022 Indivior PLC (INDV)
16/02/2022 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
AGM / EGM
10/02/2022 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
10/02/2022 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
10/02/2022 Sec Newgate S.P.A. (SECN)
10/02/2022 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
10/02/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
10/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
11/02/2022 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
11/02/2022 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
11/02/2022 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
14/02/2022 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
14/02/2022 (DGI9)
15/02/2022 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
Trading Statement
10/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
10/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/02/2022 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
10/02/2022 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
11/02/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
11/02/2022 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
16/02/2022 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Ex-Dividend
10/02/2022 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
10/02/2022 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
10/02/2022 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
10/02/2022 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
10/02/2022 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
10/02/2022 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)
10/02/2022 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
10/02/2022 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
10/02/2022 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
10/02/2022 Creightons PLC (CRL)
10/02/2022 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
10/02/2022 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
11/02/2022 Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC (BGEU)
11/02/2022 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
11/02/2022 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
11/02/2022 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
11/02/2022 Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC (BRFI)
11/02/2022 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
11/02/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
11/02/2022 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
14/02/2022 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
