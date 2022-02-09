StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group PZ Cussons booked a fall in adjusted first-half profit after an easing in demand for hygiene products contributed to a more than 9% slump in its sales.
Net profit for the six months through November almost doubled to £27.9 million, up from £14.2 million year-on-year when the company posted losses on its discontinued Nutricima business in Nigeria.
However, revenue fell 9.3% to £283.7 million, or by 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 8.3% to £32.0 million.
The maker of Imperial Leather soap held its interim dividend steady at 2.67p per share.
Chief executive Jonathan Myers said the payout reflected the company's confidence in its underlying business momentum, but also recognising that challenges remained for the second half.
'Commodity and freight costs show no sign of abating in the near term and we continue to anticipate cost pressures into the 2023 financial year,' he said.
'Our focus is on both protecting our margins but also continuing to invest in the business, to secure future growth and build the capabilities we need to deliver against our strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
