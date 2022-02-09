StockMarketWire.com - Pub owner Tate & Lyle said it had appointed Dawn Allen as its new chief financial officer, effective from 16 May.
Allen was joining from Mars, where she had worked for 25 years and was most recently CFO and VP, global transformation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
