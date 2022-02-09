StockMarketWire.com - Marketing platform group System1 said its third-quarter revenue rose 8% year-on-year, while profitability was in line with its expectations.
Revenue in the three months through December had risen to £6.5 million, with data products represented 43% of the total.
Year-to-date revenue was up 17% at £18.9 million and period-end cash, net of borrowings, was £8.1 million, compared with £6.5 million at end-March 2021.
'Profitability was in line with management's expectations and reflected an increase in expenditure on people and platform as highlighted in the interim results announcement,' System1 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
