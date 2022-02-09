StockMarketWire.com - Photo booth and laundry services group Photo-Me International upgraded its annual profit guidance after it experienced a stronger-than-expected first quarter.
Photo-Me said a previously described recovery in its key markets had continued through the three months through December.
Outperformance, it added, had been driven, in part, by the impact of a reorganisation undertaken over the past year, including the hiring of a number of new senior managers.
The company noted the first quarter was typically a quiet part of the year, but added the trading environment had improved due to a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
' The board therefore now considers it likely that the group's performance for the year ending 31 October 2022 will exceed its previous expectations, assuming Covid-19 related restrictions are not reimposed,' it said.
Photo-Me also announced that following agreement with auditor Mazars it intended to announce its results for the financial year ended 31 October 2021 in the second half of March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
