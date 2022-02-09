StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it had rejected a takeover bid from a subsidiary of Agility Public Warehousing.
The subsidiary, known as National Aviation Services Holding for Company's Business Management (NAS), made a preliminary and unsolicited proposal of 510p per John Menzies share.
The approach followed an earlier unsolicited approach from NAS regarding a possible offer at 460p-per-share offer.
John Menzies said its board had unanimously rejected the latest offer, having concluded that it was 'entirely opportunistic' and fundamentally undervalued the company.
John Menzies shares have been hurt by carnage in global travel markets caused by the pandemic, though they have staged a partial recovery of late as lockdowns eased.
