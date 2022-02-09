StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had completed a significant data migration for a Canadian railway client to Microsoft's Azure cloud.
The client owned and operated Canada's largest railway, both in terms of revenue and the physical scale of its rail network.
'The migration demonstrates WANdisco's continued momentum with LiveData Migrator, which is also embedded within Microsoft's Azure ecosystem,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
