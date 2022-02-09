StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline reported a fall in annual profit, but forecast growth ahead even as the boost from sales of its Covid-19 solutions was expected to wane.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax fell 22% to £5.44 billion year-on-year as revenue was flat at £34.11 billion.

The fall in profit was blamed on a unfavourable comparator as last year's results benefited from the sale of Horlicks and other consumer brands.

Vaccines turnover fell 3% to £6,778 million in the year as pandemic adjuvant sales was partially offset by lower demand for routine adult vaccination due to COVID-19 vaccination programme deployment and disease circulation across regions.

The company also reported that fourth-quarter pre-tax profit fell 14% to £706 million in the fourth quarter, while turnover was up 9% to £9.53 billion.

The company declared a dividend of 23 pence per share, and said it was on track to demerge a new consumer healthcare business by mid-2022.

Looking ahead, the company forecast growth, even as it forecast a lower contribution to profit from COVID-19 solutions that would cut profit growth by 5% to 7%, due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales.

The company forecast adjusted operating profit to grow between 12% to 14% at constant currency and sales to grow between 5% to 7% compared with a year ago.

