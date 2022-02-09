StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline reported a fall in annual profit, but forecast growth ahead even as the boost from sales of its Covid-19 solutions was expected to wane.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax fell 22% to £5.44 billion year-on-year as revenue was flat at £34.11 billion.
The fall in profit was blamed on a unfavourable comparator as last year's results benefited from the sale of Horlicks and other consumer brands.
Vaccines turnover fell 3% to £6,778 million in the year as pandemic adjuvant sales was partially offset by lower demand for routine adult vaccination due to COVID-19 vaccination programme deployment and disease circulation across regions.
The company also reported that fourth-quarter pre-tax profit fell 14% to £706 million in the fourth quarter, while turnover was up 9% to £9.53 billion.
The company declared a dividend of 23 pence per share, and said it was on track to demerge a new consumer healthcare business by mid-2022.
Looking ahead, the company forecast growth, even as it forecast a lower contribution to profit from COVID-19 solutions that would cut profit growth by 5% to 7%, due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales.
The company forecast adjusted operating profit to grow between 12% to 14% at constant currency and sales to grow between 5% to 7% compared with a year ago.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.