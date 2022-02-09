StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology group Sportech said it expected its annual adjusted earnings for the year through December to be in line with management forecasts.
The company added that a contribution from the Dominican Republic lottery business would treated as a discontinued business and removed from the reported earnings number.
A sale of the Dominican Republic business had been completed on the last day of the year.
'Moving into 2022, the recovery from Covid and new footfall in venues for sports betting should beneficially impact revenues for all product lines,' Sportech said.
'Growth at the revenue level will be the core measurable to assess the underlying health and future prospects of the business, with operational efficiencies continuing to be a focus for all divisional management teams.'
'January trading has been encouraging giving the board confidence in the outlook for 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.