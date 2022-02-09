StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Oriole Resources said it had identified anomalous gold during exploration work at the Wapouze gold project in Cameroon.
Five trenches were completed for a total of 2,524m at the Bataol zone, with the best results including 2 metres grading 0.53 grams per tonne of gold.
'We are continuing to gain an understanding of the gold mineralised systems at Wapouze and these recent soil and trenching results add to that knowledge,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
'Previous sampling at the Project had identified extensive surface anomalies, with some significant gold grades in soils.'
'As we better understand the local geology and the likely influences of structure on the mineralisation here, as at Bibemi to the south, the team continues to develop the exploration programme with a view to identifying drill targets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
