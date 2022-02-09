StockMarketWire.com - Customised electronics maker discoverIE reported a rise in sales in the four months through the end of January, keeping the group on track to deliver full-year underlying earnings above its expectations.

Sales rose 34% ahead of the prior year at constant currency, growing organically by 20% year-on-year and 17% compared with two years ago.

Orders grew organically by 18% year-on-year and 30% compared with two years ago.

The order book as at 31 January 2022 was at a record level of £216 million, over 65% higher organically than both a year ago and two years ago.

'The group has made five acquisitions over the last 16 months for a total consideration of £107m on a debt free, cash free basis. Businesses are performing well, as expected, and integrations are on track,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com