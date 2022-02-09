StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said it had won a contract extension to deliver NHS 111 services across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent for a further year.
The extension, awarded to Vocare, would run from 1 April at a value of about £7 million, the company said.
