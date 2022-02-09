StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Diversified Energy said its full-year 2021 results were in line with market expectations, led by record production following a boost from acquisitions.
The company delivered record annual production of 119 Mboepd, underpinned by its four central region acquisitions that were 'now contributing approximately one-third of its current exit rate production with access to favourably priced end markets,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it entered 2022 with 'great momentum bolstered by an improving commodity pricing environment that is catalysing rapid industry consolidation and asset sales at compelling multiples of cash flow.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.