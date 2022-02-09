StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm announced a special dividend payment after reporting that profit rose by a quarter in the first half of the year, led by a rise in margin and strong performance in stores.
For the half year through 25 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose 25.3% to £140.8 million year-on-year as sales gained 10.6% to £795.6 million.
Gross margin jumped 80 basis points to 52.8%, due to higher full price sell through of seasonal lines, with the prior year margin impacted by store lockdowns.
The company raised its interim dividend to 14 pence per share, from 12 pence per share, and declared a special dividend of 37 pence per share
'Trading to date in the second half, including the Winter Sale, has continued to be encouraging and the board expects that FY22 pre-tax profit will be in line with recently upgraded expectations [ of between £198 million and £218 million ,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
